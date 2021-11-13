UrduPoint.com

Protection Of Property, Lives Top Primary: RPO

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 06:58 PM

Protection of property, lives top primary: RPO

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Region DIG Muhammad Faisal Rana Saturday said that protection of citizen's property and lives and uphold the rule of law was the Primary responsibility of police force.

While chairing the operational, crime control and law and order video-link meeting at the RPO office, he said all police officials, especially deputed in the field, should perform their duties with zeal and passion. District police officers from all four districts briefed the RPO on operational, crime, security, law and order situation in their respective districts.

The RPO said cases of child and women abuses should be dealt on priority basis and resolved swiftly.

He directed the DPOs to supervise the intelligence-based operations and send all criminals behind the bars.

The RPO also ordered for actions against proclaimed offenders, court absconders and antisocial elements should be sped up and notorious criminals and drug dealers should be arrested immediately.

He said that there would be no leniency for those who display and post weapons and resort to firing into the air and upload their videos on the social media.

