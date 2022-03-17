(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday said that the protection of lives and property of the people was prime responsibility of the government while efforts were being made to improve law and order situation in the province.

He expressed these views while chairing a high-level review meeting of law and order situation in the province The meeting was attended by Adviser to Home Mir Ziaullah Langu, Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana, concerned officials including police, FC and intelligence.

The meeting was briefed on the security situation and measures in that regard.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said the security forces were fully capable of dealing with terrorism and the plans of attack were foiled recently in Nushki and Turbat districts by them were commendable efforts.

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo directed the security agencies to remain vigilant and ready to deal effectively with untoward situation, adding that regular meetings of the Divisional and District Coordination Committees should be held.

Expressing displeasure over the decision to close educational institutions, he directed immediate resumption of educational activities in the province.

The chief minister directed to make security arrangements more effective during the holy month of Ramzan.

The meeting also made important decisions including restructuring of security plan in districts including Quetta and Gwadar.