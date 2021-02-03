UrduPoint.com
Protection Of Rights Of Overseas Pakistanis A Priority: Sassui Palejo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 09:13 PM

Senate Standing Committee for Parliamentary Affairs Chairperson Senator Sassui Palejo Wednesday said the protection of rights of Pakistani community was a priority and giving overseas the right to vote was the priority of the political parties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee for Parliamentary Affairs Chairperson Senator Sassui Palejo Wednesday said the protection of rights of Pakistani community was a priority and giving overseas the right to vote was the priority of the political parties.

"We want that the Pakistani community should be given its constitutional rights," she said while chairing meeting of the committee.

She said according to a report of Election Commission of Pakistan, during the electronic voting by overseas Pakistanis cyber attacks were carried out by the anti-Pakistan elements.

The committee decided to have a detailed discussion on the issue of electronic voting.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan said every citizen had a right to take part in the democratic process, adding overseas Pakistanis were backbone of the Pakistani economy.

