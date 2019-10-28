UrduPoint.com
Protection Of Senior Citizens' Due Rights Responsibility Of State, People: Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 02:54 PM

The Senior Citizens Bill, 2019 as moved by Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed was a need of the hour and the protection of senior citizens' rights is the responsibility not only of the state but also of the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The Senior Citizens Bill, 2019 as moved by Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed was a need of the hour and the protection of senior citizens' rights is the responsibility not only of the state but also of the people.

An official of Ministry of Human Rights told APP that 14 million old people in country making 12 percent of the Pakistani population have rights to pensions and have rights to spend their life as common man.

The official further said that MoHR tis o take meaningful steps to facilitate senior citizens in hospitals, banks and other public places also.

She also said that the ministry responded that the government has also worked on a similar piece of legislation which is aimed at tackling the same issue from the rights perspective and not just the welfare perspective.

She also said that the ministry has committed to bring many bills over the last one year but hasn't succeeded in bringing any and also observed that this bill under consideration is more comprehensive than the salient features of the upcoming government bill, she added

