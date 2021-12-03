Protection of special persons' rights collective responsibility: minister Ejaz Alam Augustine

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine has said that special persons are an important part of our society and protection of their rights is a collective social responsibility

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine has said that special persons are an important part of our society and protection of their rights is a collective social responsibility.

These views were expressed by him while attending a function about special persons, here on Friday.

Ejaz Alam said the government had set up five new special education centres while the 'Hamqadam' programme would be a milestone for the financial support of special persons. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government took numerous steps for betterment and rehabilitation of special persons, adding that the budget for education of special children was increased by 36 per cent, he said.