UrduPoint.com

Protection Of Special Persons' Rights Collective Responsibility: Minister Ejaz Alam Augustine

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 04:44 PM

Protection of special persons' rights collective responsibility: minister Ejaz Alam Augustine

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine has said that special persons are an important part of our society and protection of their rights is a collective social responsibility

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine has said that special persons are an important part of our society and protection of their rights is a collective social responsibility.

These views were expressed by him while attending a function about special persons, here on Friday.

Ejaz Alam said the government had set up five new special education centres while the 'Hamqadam' programme would be a milestone for the financial support of special persons. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government took numerous steps for betterment and rehabilitation of special persons, adding that the budget for education of special children was increased by 36 per cent, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education Budget Government

Recent Stories

Four new dengue cases reported at allied hospitals ..

Four new dengue cases reported at allied hospitals

49 seconds ago
 Governor's message on 'International Day of Person ..

Governor's message on 'International Day of Persons with Disabilities'

50 seconds ago
 Kitchen items' prices ease 0.48 percent

Kitchen items' prices ease 0.48 percent

52 seconds ago
 Zimbabwe confirms presence of omicron variant in c ..

Zimbabwe confirms presence of omicron variant in country

4 minutes ago
 WTO announces conclusion of negotiations of Joint ..

WTO announces conclusion of negotiations of Joint Statement Initiative on Servic ..

4 minutes ago
 Bormio to stage cancelled Lake Louise super-G

Bormio to stage cancelled Lake Louise super-G

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.