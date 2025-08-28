Open Menu

Protection Of Stored Wheat Stock Vital In Flood Hit Districts

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2025 | 07:08 PM

Price Control Secretary Dr Ehsan Bhutta on Thursday directed the relevant authorities to take all possible measures to ensure protection of thousands of metric tons of stored wheat in warehouses of flood hit districts

He presided over the meeting of district food controllers of the province here.

Food DG Naveed Shahzad Mirza briefed about the overall situation of warehouses in view of the flood situation.

A direction was given to shift wheat stock from Jhang district warehouses to Toba Tek Singh warehouses.

Secretary said that guidance should be obtained from district administration and PDMA issued instructions.

Ehsan Bhutta also directed the relevant authorities to keep monitoring supply chain of wheat and sugar.

