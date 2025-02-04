Open Menu

Protection Of The Rights Of Pakistanis Living Abroad To Be Ensured: Ghulam Mustafa Malik

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2025 | 09:17 PM

Protection of the rights of Pakistanis living abroad to be ensured: Ghulam Mustafa Malik

The focal person of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, Human Resources and the Ministry of Religious Affairs Ghulam Mustafa Malik has said that the protection of the rights of Pakistanis living abroad will be ensured under the leadership of Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain under the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The focal person of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, Human Resources and the Ministry of Religious Affairs Ghulam Mustafa Malik has said that the protection of the rights of Pakistanis living abroad will be ensured under the leadership of Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain under the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis.

By playing the role of a bridge between the government and overseas Pakistanis, the performance of the ministry will be exemplary.

On Tuesday he expressed these views in a special conversation with well-known journalist Nisar Ali Khan, Chief Coordinator of Attock Press Club Registered, who met him and congratulated him on being appointed as the focal person of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis.

Ghulam Mustafa Malik further said that I will fulfill the trust of party leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain with my efforts to solve the problems of the countrymen living abroad.

He thanked renowned journalist Nisar Ali Khan for his visit. On this occasion, Nisar Ali Khan said that by appointing Ghulam Mustafa Malik as the focal person, the public problems related to the ministries will be solved.

Recent Stories

Jammu and Kashmir is a Part of Our DNA, No Comprom ..

Jammu and Kashmir is a Part of Our DNA, No Compromise on it : Senator Mushahid H ..

2 minutes ago
 DC Kohat takes proactive approach to address publi ..

DC Kohat takes proactive approach to address public concerns

2 minutes ago
 HBL Pakistan Super League (HBL PSL) logo unveiled

HBL Pakistan Super League (HBL PSL) logo unveiled

3 minutes ago
 Protection of the rights of Pakistanis living abro ..

Protection of the rights of Pakistanis living abroad to be ensured: Ghulam Musta ..

2 minutes ago
 Resilient Chelsea impress Maresca in comeback win ..

Resilient Chelsea impress Maresca in comeback win over West Ham

2 minutes ago
 Provincial Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Bilal ..

Provincial Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Bilal Yasin and Sohail Shaukat Butt ..

2 minutes ago
Court adjourns hearing till Feb 6 in defamation ca ..

Court adjourns hearing till Feb 6 in defamation case

2 minutes ago
 PA appointments case: Court delays indictment of P ..

PA appointments case: Court delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others

2 minutes ago
 Peace in region only possible through Peace in Kas ..

Peace in region only possible through Peace in Kashmir: Sarfraz Bugti

2 minutes ago
 Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation to launch ..

Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation to launch transformational projects in ..

19 minutes ago
 Senate Committee approves Key Bills, Calls for urg ..

Senate Committee approves Key Bills, Calls for urgent action on Parliament Lodge ..

11 minutes ago
 Seminar on Kashmir Solidarity held at PID Lahore

Seminar on Kashmir Solidarity held at PID Lahore

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan