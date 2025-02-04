- Home
Protection Of The Rights Of Pakistanis Living Abroad To Be Ensured: Ghulam Mustafa Malik
Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2025 | 09:17 PM
The focal person of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, Human Resources and the Ministry of Religious Affairs Ghulam Mustafa Malik has said that the protection of the rights of Pakistanis living abroad will be ensured under the leadership of Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain under the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis
By playing the role of a bridge between the government and overseas Pakistanis, the performance of the ministry will be exemplary.
By playing the role of a bridge between the government and overseas Pakistanis, the performance of the ministry will be exemplary.
On Tuesday he expressed these views in a special conversation with well-known journalist Nisar Ali Khan, Chief Coordinator of Attock Press Club Registered, who met him and congratulated him on being appointed as the focal person of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis.
Ghulam Mustafa Malik further said that I will fulfill the trust of party leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain with my efforts to solve the problems of the countrymen living abroad.
He thanked renowned journalist Nisar Ali Khan for his visit. On this occasion, Nisar Ali Khan said that by appointing Ghulam Mustafa Malik as the focal person, the public problems related to the ministries will be solved.
