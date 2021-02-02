Protection of tourists in Hazra is top priority of Police: DIG Hazara

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Hazara division Mirvias Niaz during his visit to Traffic Warden Office Abbottabad on Tuesday said that provision of batter travel facilities to the tourists is top priority of Police

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Hazara division Mirvias Niaz during his visit to Traffic Warden Office Abbottabad on Tuesday said that provision of batter travel facilities to the tourists is top priority of Police.

On his arrival SP Traffic Warden Abbottabad Tariq Mahmood Khan briefed the DIG Hazara division about the working of traffic police, issues of traffic police, driving license, traffic police measures during tourist season, and traffic warden system performance.

Speaking at the occasion DIG Hazara said that on the directives of IG KPK police have to provide security and good travel experience to the tourists from around the world.

He said that utilizing all available resources, much improvement is being brought in the traffic flow.

Mirvais Niaz directing the traffic police officials said that from all over the country tourists are visiting the Hazara division and they must behave with them in civilized manners.

DIG Hazara also directed DSP Headquarters, Syed Farooq Shah, to organize awareness workshops and seminars at schools, colleges, universities, transporters, bus terminals and drivers to aware of the rules and laws of traffic.

He also directed to resolve the issues of encroachment and road with the cooperation of other departments amicably.