UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protection Of Transgender Rights Urged

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 11:10 AM

Protection of transgender rights urged

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Protection of transgender rights urged Civil Society representatives on Tuesday stressed the need to protect the rights of transgender and making them useful citizens of the society.

According to them, lives of transgender people are marked with poverty, harassment and other intolerable issues in a society.

Nayab Ali, a social activist said transgenders are facing various psychological issues due to rejection or not having supportive attitude in thee society.

She said "They are human beings and they need support and help as required by everyone among us. " Salma Naseer, another social worker said that undoubtedly, respecting the transgender people will resolve the multifaceted problems of the community.She said that the community still faces stigma due to mentally ill, socially deviant and harassment.

Unfortunately, people don't have knowledge about dealing with these stressed community and multiplied their issues.

She urged collective efforts to recognize and help the community resolve their genuine issues and to ensure the protection of the community.

Sana Ali, working on the rights of transgender, said due to limited job opportunities they live a tough life and ultimately they choose bagging.

Moreover, it has mentioned that the transgender will be allowed to obtain driving license, harassment of the transgenders will be prohibited, safe houses will be built by the government for the transgender people and provision of loans to start small businesses are among the other issues to be addressed through implementation of the bill.

She said that recent achievement of the community in the form of the passage of the 'Transgender Persons Bill 2017' has brought a ray of hope to the community.

When contacted an official of the Ministry of Human Rights said that the bill can reduce many basic issues of the community.

Related Topics

Civil Society Job 2017 Government

Recent Stories

RS. 15000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 80 ..

40 minutes ago

UAE Press: Qualitative achievement by Sharjah Airp ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 1, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Global Aviation Award c ..

11 hours ago

DP World, UAE Region stars at Seatrade Maritime Mi ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.