UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protection Of Vulnerable Segments Topmost Priority Of Govt: Minister For Information And Broadcasting Shibli Faraz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 02:03 PM

Protection of vulnerable segments topmost priority of govt: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said on Friday that despite limited resources, it was priority of the Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf government to protect the vulnerable segments of the society during difficult times

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said on Friday that despite limited resources, it was priority of the Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf government to protect the vulnerable segments of the society during difficult times.

He was addressing a ceremony organized by Pakistan Bait ul Mal in connection with distribution of ration packages amongst newspaper hawkers.

He lauded Pakistan Baitul Mal for taking an active part in provision of relief to poor segments of the society.

He said that daily wage earners and the working class were most affected by the lockdown and the government took several steps to mitigate their sufferings.

The minister said under Ehsaas programme, cash assistance was being provided to the deserving families in the most efficient and transparent manner as rehabilitation of poor and backward classes was Prime Minister Imran Khan's top priority Shibli Faraz said the services of newspaper hawkers would also be acknowledged and a cash assistance programme would be launched for them soon.

Shibli Faraz said given the services rendered by newspaper hawkers, he has a special respect for this segment of the society.

The minister expressed the hope hard times will pass, Pakistan with the grace of Allah Almighty would emerge as a stronger nation.

He appealed to the people to continue to follow the precautionary measures as the nation will have to not only fight the coronavirus but also move forward.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Poor Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Iran's Khamenei: fight to 'liberate Palestine' is ..

2 minutes ago

Foolproof security arrangements ensured on Eid ul ..

2 minutes ago

Myanmar editor jailed for 2 years over coronavirus ..

2 minutes ago

Man killed after falling into well in Kasur

2 minutes ago

Tareen says Shahzad Akbar was misreporting the fac ..

27 minutes ago

Asia virus latest: No China growth target; Olympic ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.