Protection of vulnerable segments topmost priority of govt: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said on Friday that despite limited resources, it was priority of the Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf government to protect the vulnerable segments of the society during difficult times.

He was addressing a ceremony organized by Pakistan Bait ul Mal in connection with distribution of ration packages amongst newspaper hawkers.

He lauded Pakistan Baitul Mal for taking an active part in provision of relief to poor segments of the society.

He said that daily wage earners and the working class were most affected by the lockdown and the government took several steps to mitigate their sufferings.

The minister said under Ehsaas programme, cash assistance was being provided to the deserving families in the most efficient and transparent manner as rehabilitation of poor and backward classes was Prime Minister Imran Khan's top priority Shibli Faraz said the services of newspaper hawkers would also be acknowledged and a cash assistance programme would be launched for them soon.

Shibli Faraz said given the services rendered by newspaper hawkers, he has a special respect for this segment of the society.

The minister expressed the hope hard times will pass, Pakistan with the grace of Allah Almighty would emerge as a stronger nation.

He appealed to the people to continue to follow the precautionary measures as the nation will have to not only fight the coronavirus but also move forward.