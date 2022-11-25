'Protection of wildlife habitats covering 2100 acre in Balochistan being ensured'

Balochistan government is striving hard to ensure protection of the wildlife habitats covering 2100 acre of land and their breeding under a suitable environment in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Balochistan government is striving hard to ensure protection of the wildlife habitats covering 2100 acre of land and their breeding under a suitable environment in the province. "Under the Ten billion Tsunami Project's wildlife component for the protection of wildlife, several steps are afoot to ensure protection to the wildlife in 2100 acre of land setup for the conservation and breeding," Secretary Forest Abdul Wali told during his visit to review the progress made in the project here Friday.

Project Director Niaz Kakr said that under the Wildlife Component of the Ten Billion Tsunami Project, scores of steps had been taken for the protection of wildlife and welfare of the local population by providing them with jobs and other facilities.

The local population in 28 points has been made the guardian of the project underway in their respective areas. The step was aimed at providing jobs to the area people, he told and noted, with the support of the local population, as many as 15 breeding forms have been set up which are being run successfully.

Niaz Kakar noted that steps were also underway for the protection of rare species. "As many as 885 ponds have been constructed for the rare animals where water is always available to them," he noted.

He went on saying that Balochistan was the place where migrated Siberian birds stay during winter. As many as 20 staging areas have been set for the food and protection of these migratory birds, he said.

Likewise, 71 projects on a small level have been initiated for the welfare of the local population.

About further steps taken in this connection, he said three wildlife offices, three huts, 7 solar units have been set up, while 40 students from different universities have also been engaged in the project.

Earlier, while addressing the meeting, Secretary Forest and wildlife Abdul Wali Kakar called for taking concrete steps for the protection of forest and wildlife. "Protection of forest and wildlife is the collective responsibility of the society," he said, adding, with joint efforts we can make our country more beautiful.

He called upon the officers and staff of the Forest Department to leave no stone unturned in discharge of their responsibility. "Negligence in this connection would not be tolerated as stern action would be taken against those found negligent", he concluded.