Protection Of Workers' Rights Top Priority Of Government: Secretary Labour Punjab Nabeel Javed

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2023 | 09:34 PM

Secretary Labour Punjab Nabeel Javed has said that protection of workers' rights is among the top priorities of the Punjab government

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ):Secretary Labour Punjab Nabeel Javed has said that protection of workers' rights is among the top priorities of the Punjab government.

During his visit here on Thursday, he said that the government was fully aware of the financial constraints of the workers class.

He said that the Social Security Department in collaboration with the Bank of Punjab had started the issuance of labour cards. He directed the social security officer to take effective measures for the protection of workers and ensure minimum wage rate.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh said that district administration was actively holding meetings of district vigilance committees every month to review the workers issues.

He said that a pleasant relation between employer and employee was a guarantee of industrial development.

Secretary Labour also visited Klash Textile Mills, Social Security Hospital and Labour Colony, Khurrianwala.

Later, he visited Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He also held a meeting with labour leaders, listened to their problems and assured them of early resolution.

