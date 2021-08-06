Protection of worship places responsibility of state: Addl IGP South Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal Awan has said that protection of places of worship of minorities was the prime responsibility of the state.

He said that the police has initiated legal action against the accused involved in spreading unrest and disorder in the Bhong incident. Restoration work of the temple has been started and effective security has been provided to all parties. He expressed these views while visiting the temple and other places of worship in Rahim Yar Khan's Bhong area. RPO Bahawalpur Zubair Dareshk and DPO Rahim Yar Khan also accompanied him.

On the occasion, Additional IGP South Punjab called on all parties including the Hindu community and assured them of full security and justice from the state.

Zafar Iqbal Awan while talking to the elders in Bhong said that the police officers who were negligent in their duties after the temple incident were being held accountable and restoration of law and order should be ensured by the police in all cases. He said that islam taught us religious tolerance, harmony and religious freedom of all minorities.

Additional IG South Punjab also visited Bhong police station on the occasion. Capt (R) Zafar Iqbal Awan said that Punjab Police has the support of Rangers to restore law and order and the security red alert would be maintained in the area till the matter was resolved.

RPO Zubair Dareshk also gave a detailed briefing to the Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab on law and order.