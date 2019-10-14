Protection Programmes against Child Abuse urged

Sindh Government should make a series of Protection Programmes against Child Abuse to provide a safe environment to the children against the menace

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) : Sindh Government should make a series of Protection Programmes against Child Abuse to provide a safe environment to the children against the menace.

This was stated by Executive Director Sahil Foundation Manizeh Bano while addressing an event on the occasion of International Day of Girl Child in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

She said that topics titled "Self-Protection" should also be included in the school Curriculum to aware the children on such issues as they could differentiate in right and wrong things.

Besides others the event was also attended by students from several schools supported by Indus Resource Centre (IRC). They also took keen interest in poetry and theatre performances on child abuse and early child marriage, added the statement.