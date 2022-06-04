(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :The protection and promotion of human rights is a cornerstone of Pakistan's domestic policy, said an official of the Ministry of Human Rights here on Saturday.

Talking to APP, he said that Pakistan has ratified several key international human rights instruments, which have been transposed into the domestic regime through a wide variety of Federal and Provincial laws and policies,he added.

He said that these include a range of obligations contained in seven of the nine core human rights treaties Pakistan is a State Party to, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), the International, he further added.

It includes Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD), Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) and the Convention against Torture (CAT).

In addition to its international obligations, the State of Pakistan is fully committed to its Constitutional obligations vis- -vis human rights, contained in Chapter I of the Constitution titled "Fundamental Rights", as well as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which also reflect fundamental principles of human rights.