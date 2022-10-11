UrduPoint.com

Protection, Provision Of Women's Basic Rights A Collective Responsibility: Samina Alvi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Protection, provision of women's basic rights a collective responsibility: Samina Alvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Begum Samina Alvi, the spouse of President Arif Alvi, on Tuesday said it was a collective responsibility to protect and ensure the provision of women's fundamental rights.

Addressing a ceremony held by the Pakistan Girls Guide Association and UNICEF in connection with the International Day of the Girl Child annually observed on October 11, Samina Alvi said that as women comprised 50% of the country's population, it was essential to empower them through education.

She said women could achieve financial empowerment by using modern technology and information technology tools as educated mothers could better upbring the future generation.

She also underscored the need for the inclusion of women in all sectors including business for their empowerment and independence.

Begum Samina Alvi said President Arif Alvi always emphasized women's empowerment and protection of their rights as they could play a key role in the country's progress and prosperity.

She called for facilitating and encouragement of women to enhance their inclusivity and lauded the role of Pakistan Girls Guide Association for girls' training to make them productive citizens.

She also appreciated the Association's role in creating awareness of child labor.

Samina Alvi said as the mortality rate of breast cancer was very high in Pakistan, it was a must for the women to regularly carry out self-examination. She said unfortunately in Pakistan, breast cancer was usually diagnosed at an advanced stage increasing the risk of death.

She said the Pakistan Girls Guide Association was playing an important role in breast cancer awareness and urged them to play their role on the issues of malnutrition and stunting.

She said currently the women in flood-affected areas were suffering from mental and physical stresses and appreciated the girls' guides for supporting the flood survivors in collaboration with UNICEF.

Samina Alvi advised the girls to observe their social and Islamic values and never forget their identity.

She also urged the gathering to take special care of the differently abled persons and stressed the need for measures at the government level to facilitate their mobility.

Begum Samina Alvi said being rich with immense potential, the young generation could be empowered by equipping them with proper education and training.

