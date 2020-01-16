UrduPoint.com
Protection, Security Of Business Community Top Most Priority Of Police: CCPO

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 08:07 PM

Protection, security of business community top most priority of police: CCPO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Capital Police Officer, Muhammad Ali Gandapur has said protection and security of business community is the top-most priority of police and assured that policies will be devised with joint coordination of traders and relevant stakeholders.

The senior police officer said steps are being taken for prevention of extortion, kidnapping for ransom incidents along with criminal activities in the provincial capital.

He praised the business community's sacrifices for establishment of sustainable peace, economic prosperity and development in the country.

Ali Gandapur was addressing traders during a meeting at Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), which was chaired by its Acting-President, Shahid Hussain here at the Chamber House on Thursday.

SCCI Vice President, Abdul Jalil Jan, former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, SSP Operations Peshawar, Zahoor Babar Afridi, SP Traffic Waseem Ahmad, Chairman SCCI Standing Committee on Law and Order, Shaukat Ali Khan, former presidents Riaz Arshad, Malik Niaz Ahmad, Haji Mohammad Afzal, former SCCI SVP Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Ex-VP's Malik Niaz Awan, Abidullah Khan Yousafzai, members of SCCI Executive Committee, Sherbaz Bilour, Mujeebur Rehman, Malik Imran Ishaq, Ihsanullah, Shamsur Rahim, Aftab Iqbal, Ghulam Bilal Javed, Javed Akhtar, Sadar Gul, Nadeem Rauf, Fazle Wahid, Mohammad Arshad Siddique, Ghazanfar Sawal, Syed Minhajuddin, high police officers, presidents and general secretaries of different traders organizations of the city and others were present in the meeting.

The CCPO said that coordination between SCCI, traders and police will be nurtured to resolve issues on prompt grounds. He said a comprehensive traffic management plan with coordination of business community will be finalized shortly to cope with increasing traffic congestion issues in the city.

He informed that the work on Safe City project is being carried out on fast track basis and most of the issues of business community will be resolved after its formal execution.

Ali Gandapur said the business community has played pivotal role in economic prosperity and development of the country, so steps will be taken to ensure their safety and security at every level.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Shahid Hussain praised the sacrifices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police during war against terrorism and extremism in the province. He furthermore lauded the ongoing reforms initiated by police department for elimination of crimes.

The SCCI chief said besides police, the business community had also rendered matchless sacrifices in war against terrorism who mostly affected by lawlessness, incidents of extortion and kidnapping for ransom. He demanded of the police to take prompt notice of extortion call to traders and action against involved people.

"Traders continued their businesses despite unfavorable conditions, which is not more than Jihad (holy war) and we extremely commend and appreciate them, Shahid Hussain said. He said that the cost of doing businesses has increased due to increasing incidents of crimes and unlawful activities.

Ghazanfar Bilour, Shaukat Ali Khan, Riaz Arshad, Malik Niaz Ahmad, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Malik Niaz Awan, Mujeebur Rehman, Ghazanfar Sawal and others also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the issues of business community in detail by giving different suggestions for their immediate resolution.

