Open Menu

Protection, Security Of Masses, Country Among Govt's Top Priorities: PM

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Protection, security of masses, country among govt's top priorities: PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday said that protection and security of the country and nation, besides maintaining secure environment for the public, were among the top priorities of the government.

The prime minister chaired a meeting to review the law and order situation in the country, especially in Balochistan province, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release issued here.

The meeting was attended by Caretaker Ministers Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti,Shahid Ashraf Tarrar, Sami Saeed, Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mardan Khan Domki and the senior civil and military officials.

During the meeting, the prime minister also stressed upon further improvement of legislative framework with regard to strengthening of the state response on security matters.

He also reiterated that people would be provided with the financial and economic opportunities at the Federal and provincial levels, adding for the effective utilization of resources, the formulation of latest and innovative strategy was indispensable.

The prime minister also lauded role of the provincial government and the law enforcement agencies for maintaining law and order situation in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Law And Order Mardan Sarfraz Ahmed Media Government Top

Recent Stories

Tarbes Racecourse to host three Al Wathba Stallion ..

Tarbes Racecourse to host three Al Wathba Stallions races Sunday

1 hour ago
 NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 launches to International S ..

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 launches to International Space Station

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam becomes highest run scorer in first 100 ..

Babar Azam becomes highest run scorer in first 100 ODIs

2 hours ago
 Hareem Shah wants Naseem Shah’s contact

Hareem Shah wants Naseem Shah’s contact

2 hours ago
 PML-N shifts to aggressive election strategy led b ..

PML-N shifts to aggressive election strategy led by Maryam Nawaz

2 hours ago
 Masood Khan calls for interfaith & inter-sectarian ..

Masood Khan calls for interfaith & inter-sectarian dialogue

3 hours ago
Wellens finishes second at Renewi Tour

Wellens finishes second at Renewi Tour

3 hours ago
 9th WGES to take place 28th-29th November

9th WGES to take place 28th-29th November

3 hours ago
 Canada&#039;s Hay River town evacuated due to wild ..

Canada&#039;s Hay River town evacuated due to wildfires

3 hours ago
 Pakistani-British student shines with 34 GCSE subj ..

Pakistani-British student shines with 34 GCSE subjects,exceptional achievements

4 hours ago
 Zaka Ashraf approaches LHC against election-relate ..

Zaka Ashraf approaches LHC against election-related measures in PCB role

4 hours ago
 Flood waters have gone but horror continues for ch ..

Flood waters have gone but horror continues for children in Pakistan, UNICEF war ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan