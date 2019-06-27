UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protection To Citizens Top Priority Of Police; Says IGP

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 06:39 PM

Protection to citizens top priority of police; says IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has said that it is the prime responsibility of police to protect lives and property of the citizens and the force will leave no stone unturned to ensure it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has said that it is the prime responsibility of police to protect lives and property of the citizens and the force will leave no stone unturned to ensure it.

It was stated by IGP while speaking with the parents of 11-year old boy Muhammad Abdullah who was recovered by Ramana police from Sindh area after his abduction from sector G-11/1, Islamabad. SP (Saddar) Malik Naeem Iqbal, SHO Ramana police station Inspector Niaz Gilani and other members of police team were also present on the occasion who recovered the kidnapped boy.

The parents of Abdullah thanked the IGP for timely support of Islamabad police which ensured recovery of their son.

The IGP said that Ramana police has won great laurel for Islamabad police through prompt action and recovery of the abducted boy. He said that it is the prime responsibility of police to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

It is to mention that 11-year old boy Muhammad Abdullah was kidnapped from sector G-11/1 and case was registered with Ramana police station. A police team worked hard and succeeded to recover the abducted boy from area of `Kandhyara' police station area in Nooshero Feeroz.

Police also arrested the kidnapper Kamran and started further investigation underway from them.

The IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar awarded cash prizes and commendation certificates (CC-1) for members of police team.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Police Police Station Laurel Saddar From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Barzani on electio ..

11 minutes ago

ORIC organizes workshop for students

2 minutes ago

Meeting for industrial estate on July 2

2 minutes ago

Man dies, 14 injure in Khuzdar accident

2 minutes ago

NAB recovers Rs326 billion from corrupt: Chairman

2 minutes ago

Senator Ghulam Ali criticizes UBG for making FPCCI ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.