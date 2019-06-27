Protection to citizens top priority of police; says IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has said that it is the prime responsibility of police to protect lives and property of the citizens and the force will leave no stone unturned to ensure it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has said that it is the prime responsibility of police to protect lives and property of the citizens and the force will leave no stone unturned to ensure it.

It was stated by IGP while speaking with the parents of 11-year old boy Muhammad Abdullah who was recovered by Ramana police from Sindh area after his abduction from sector G-11/1, Islamabad. SP (Saddar) Malik Naeem Iqbal, SHO Ramana police station Inspector Niaz Gilani and other members of police team were also present on the occasion who recovered the kidnapped boy.

The parents of Abdullah thanked the IGP for timely support of Islamabad police which ensured recovery of their son.

The IGP said that Ramana police has won great laurel for Islamabad police through prompt action and recovery of the abducted boy. He said that it is the prime responsibility of police to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

It is to mention that 11-year old boy Muhammad Abdullah was kidnapped from sector G-11/1 and case was registered with Ramana police station. A police team worked hard and succeeded to recover the abducted boy from area of `Kandhyara' police station area in Nooshero Feeroz.

Police also arrested the kidnapper Kamran and started further investigation underway from them.

The IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar awarded cash prizes and commendation certificates (CC-1) for members of police team.