Protection To Women's Rights Atop PTI Priorities: Law Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 06:07 PM

Protection to women's rights atop PTI priorities: Law Minister

KP Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Sultan Mohammad Khan has said that guaranteeing protection to the rights of women atop the priorities of the provincial government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :KP Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Sultan Mohammad Khan has said that guaranteeing protection to the rights of women atop the priorities of the provincial government.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding proposed amendments by the treasury and opposition benches in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Domestic Violence Against Women Bill, 2019 here on Tuesday.

Those who attended the meeting were included Secretary, Zakaullah Khattak, Syeda Nudrat (Sexologist), Chairperson, Women Commission, Dr. Riffat Sardar, Provincial Women Ombudsperson, Rakhshinda Naz and Legal Drafter Shagufta Naveed.

The meeting reviewed all proposed amendments in detailed and discussed them comparatively.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the provincial minister for law said that provision of legal cover to women's rights atop priorities of both Federal and provincial governments and compromise will be made in this regard.

He further said that final decision regarding the amendment bill will be made in the select committee as per directives issued by the Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and then the bill will be presented in the assembly for consideration.

