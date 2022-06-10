Protective embankments to reduce floods' damages: Arshad Ayub

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan has said that with the completion of construction of protective embankments in Swat, the damage caused by floods would be reduced

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan has said that with the completion of construction of protective embankments in Swat, the damage caused by floods would be reduced.

He said"Work is underway to build high-quality safety embankments to prevent obstruction and minimize damage." He expressed these views on the occasion of a detailed visit to the Swat district, said an official handout issued here on Friday.

He said "In order to utilize thousands of acres of barren lands, it is necessary to further strengthen the irrigation system. He said that he is visiting Malakand and Swat districts with the purpose to know the ground realities and to further improve the system." Earlier, Provincial Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan arrived in Swat on the second day of his visit to the Malakand Division.

He appreciated the quality of work on this occasion.

The Provincial Minister also inspected Shahmezai Head Canal and Head Reach where SE Irrigation Wasim Khan gave a detailed briefing on the project.

Chief Engineer North Ishaq Khan and Engineer Bakhtiar Khan were also present on the occasion.

The Provincial Minister reviewed the construction work of flood protection embankments in Bahrain and Kalam and expressed satisfaction over the quality of work.

The Provincial Minister for Irrigation visited Mangalore Bypass and Swat Irrigation Office at Saidu Sharif.

During his visit to the office, SE Irrigation Wasim Khan briefed the provincial minister about the office matters.