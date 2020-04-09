UrduPoint.com
Protective Kits Distributed Among Traffic Police Officials

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 06:02 PM

Protective kits distributed among traffic police officials

Sir Rahim Shah Khan Foundation Thursday distributed protective kits among traffic police officials here to protect them from coronavirus pandemic

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Sir Rahim Shah Khan Foundation Thursday distributed protective kits among traffic police officials here to protect them from coronavirus pandemic.

Volunteer of the foundation Asif Shah Ansar handed over the protective kits to DSP Circle Zafar Khan and Traffic In-charge Shad Mohammad Khan and said traffic police officials were frontline force in the war against coronavirus.

He said the foundation felt pride to provide protective kits to the traffic police officials as they were performing their duties despite risk of getting infected with this deadly virus.

He further said Sir Rahim Shah Khan Foundation had also distributed masks, sanitizers and surgical gloves among the general public free of charge.

