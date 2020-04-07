Protective kits distributed among University of Agriculture Faisalabad staff

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Tuesday handed over 40 protective kits to the university medical center staff to protect them from Covid-19.

A ceremony in this regard was held at the UAF meeting room. University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf presided over the meeting, while Registrar/ Treasurer Umar Saeed Qadri, Principal Officer Medical Centre Dr Javaid Akhtar and the medical staff were also present. The kits were donated by Bismillah Group of Industries.

The VC said that coronavirus had emerged as the biggest crisis across the world that had taken the lives of many people. He said that we have to adopt precautionary measures, recommended by the government to fight the crisis.

He lauded the government measures to fight coronavirus pandemic.

He said that the UAF had established a food fund for the deserving and needy people from the campus community.

He said that the university had started online classes to facilitate students at home enabling them to continue their academic work without visiting the university.

He said that the students could get their course work, lectures and other reading material online at their homes.

Dr Waseem Mushtaq, Dr Tahira Altaf, Dr Qamar Khalil, Imran Naveed, and others attended the meeting.