Protective kits distributed at General Bus Stand

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Director Terminal, Rehman Khattak and Manager, Azhar Ali Shah Tuesday distributed protective kits among drivers and passengers at General Bus Stand here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Director Terminal, Rehman Khattak and Manager, Azhar Ali Shah Tuesday distributed protective kits among drivers and passengers at General Bus Stand here.

Following instructions issued by Special Assistant to CM KP, Kamran Bangash and DG City District Government, Mian Shafiq ur Rehman, anti-germ soaps, masks, handkerchiefs, tissue papers and gloves were distributed at the bus stand.

Deputy Director Terminal and Terminal Manager at the occasion warned the drivers not to let any passenger onboard without wearing safety masks. The passengers were also asked not to visit public places without wearing masks and strictly follow the prescribed code of conduct against COVID-19.

The drivers and terminal staff was warned that stern legal action will be taken against violators. With assistance of city district government protective kits were also distributed at other transport terminals.