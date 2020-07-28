UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protective Kits Distributed At General Bus Stand

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 03:15 PM

Protective kits distributed at General Bus Stand

Deputy Director Terminal, Rehman Khattak and Manager, Azhar Ali Shah Tuesday distributed protective kits among drivers and passengers at General Bus Stand here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Director Terminal, Rehman Khattak and Manager, Azhar Ali Shah Tuesday distributed protective kits among drivers and passengers at General Bus Stand here.

Following instructions issued by Special Assistant to CM KP, Kamran Bangash and DG City District Government, Mian Shafiq ur Rehman, anti-germ soaps, masks, handkerchiefs, tissue papers and gloves were distributed at the bus stand.

Deputy Director Terminal and Terminal Manager at the occasion warned the drivers not to let any passenger onboard without wearing safety masks. The passengers were also asked not to visit public places without wearing masks and strictly follow the prescribed code of conduct against COVID-19.

The drivers and terminal staff was warned that stern legal action will be taken against violators. With assistance of city district government protective kits were also distributed at other transport terminals.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Azhar Ali Government

Recent Stories

Integrated Transport Centre announces free parking ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan shortlists squd for three-match Test seri ..

12 minutes ago

Reno 3, OPPO gives you the chance to win another o ..

25 minutes ago

100-year old ancient mosque damaged in flood rebui ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan, Egypt agree to increase cooperation in I ..

6 minutes ago

Russia Not Refusing to Discuss Officers Return to ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.