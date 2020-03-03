UrduPoint.com
Protective Measures Afoot For Wildlife: Ziaullah Longove

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Longove Tuesday said measures would be taken to ensure protection of wildlife in the province which was also essential for better environment.

In a message in connection with World Day of Wildlife Conservation, the minister said it was important to accept the fact that wildlife was assets of any region of the earth.

He said that wildlife was being decreased across the world, adding, the region from Taftan to Hangool areas of Balochistan were considered as the backbone of wildlife in the country.

Longove said a ban should be imposed on wild animals hunting besides creating awareness among the masses about importance of Wildlife.

