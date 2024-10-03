Protective measures approved for Mianwali villages

(@FahadShabbir)

The Divisional Development Working Party chaired by Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan on Thursday, approved a scheme by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Divisional Development Working Party chaired by Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan on Thursday, approved a scheme by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA)

to construct a protective wall and three studs on the right bank of the downstream area near

Chashma Barrage in Piplan Tehsil, Mianwali.

This initiative aims to safeguard the villages of Baloch Khail and Shah Nawaz Wala from erosion.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 165.3 million.

Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Khalid Goraya highlighted the urgency of the project, noting that

erosion by the Indus River threatens a school and dozens of houses in Baloch Khail.

He emphasized that emergency measures are essential to protect these structures, as approximately

400 acres of agricultural land have already been lost to the river.

The meeting was attended by Director of Development Bilal Hassan, Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid Imran, and officials from the Public Health Engineering, Highways, Irrigation, and Buildings departments.