Protective Measures Including The Use Of Face-masks, Are Essential To The Protect The Country's Economy As Well As People Which Could Be Affected Due To Lockdown And Closures Of Businesses, Marriage Halls, Restaurants, Transport Etc: Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan further said the protective measures including the use of face-masks, were also essential to the protect the country's economy as well as people which could be affected due to lockdown and closures of businesses, marriage halls, restaurants, transport etc.

He said that the government wanted the country's wheels of economy running and did not want to go for lockdown due to coronavirus, which had enhanced the poverty level across the world.

The Prime Minister further urged the masses to take protective measures including the use face-masks on the occasion of upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, to contain the corona cases.

Imran Khan, appreciating the role of Districts Administrations in ensuring the enforcement of COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during the previous waves of coronavirus, urged them to fulfill their responsibility of ensuring the use of face-masks by people at public places.

Stressing the vaccination of maximum people, the Prime Minister said, since Pakistan, unlike the US and UK, was not a COVID-19 vaccine producing country, it was importing the vaccine and complete vaccination of people would take time.

He said that with Pakistan having successfully tackled the previous waves, the country could again be saved from the negative effectives of COVID-19 through the cooperation of masses, coupled with government's efforts and measures.

