Protective Measures Only Solution To Coronavirus: Dr Salman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Protective measures were the only solution to tackle the deadly coronavirus so far in the world, said Young Doctors Association (YDA) Punjab Chairman Dr Salman Haseeb.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, he said creating awareness regarding protective measures was the best way to avoid the fatal virus.

He advised people to wear masks during interaction with other people at public places.

Dr Salman said isolation wards should be set up in all teaching and other hospitals across the country to deal with any emergency-like situation.

About the safety of hospital staff handling any such patients, he stressed providing safety kits to doctors and all paramedics to treat the patients suffering from coronavirus.

He suggested people to contact doctors in case of symptoms like cough, cold and throat problems as the virus hits the respiratory system and its survival period was between 10 to 14 days.

