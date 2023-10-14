Protective wall to be built around ancient fort Qasim

The Punjab government earmarked Rs 3.7 billion for the restoration of ancient Fort Qasim and the construction of a protective wall around the fort

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) The Punjab government earmarked Rs 3.7 billion for the restoration of ancient Fort Qasim and the construction of a protective wall around the fort.

According to official sources, different government offices including the Auqaf department will be shifted to the Metro Command and Control Centre.

The amounts will be spent on the walled city project. Different committees have been formed to execute the project in an amicable way. Similarly, the grabbed land will also be retrieved to restore the real identity of the historic fort.