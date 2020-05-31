UrduPoint.com
Protective Wall To Be Constructed For Safety Of KKH,GM NHA

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 05:30 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) officials on Sunday visited Hassanabad Hunza to oversee rehabilitation works of Karakoram Highway's (KKH) damaged part by glacial lake outburst flood.

During media talk General Manager NHA Gilgit-Baltistan Muhammad Ibrahim said that protective walls would be constructed to ensure the safety of KKH and properties of local community.

Deputy Commissioner Hunza Fayaz Ahmed said that a committee had been formed to assess the need of protective walls.

He further said that FWO, GBDMA and FCNA had mobilised machinery to rehabilitate the damaged areas of KKH and protect the Hassanabad bridge.

"Public Works Department has started work to rehabilitate the damaged drinking water supply line, water channels and headway of the Hassanabad Power Hous,DC added.

He said the local community would be compensated after preparing detailed assessments of damages caused to cultivated lands, forests and other properties.

