Protectorate Of Emigrants Office In Abbottabad To Be Fully Functional By June 2024: NA Told
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2024 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar, informed the National Assembly that a Protectorate of Emigrants Office in District Abbottabad would be fully functional by June 2024.
In response to a resolution put moved by MNA Shahzada Muhammad Gushtasap Khan, urging the government to take immediate action to establish a Protectorate of Emigrants Office in District Mansehra, the minister that the necessary funds had already been released for the establishment of the office.
