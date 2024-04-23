Protectorate of Emigrants Office in Abbottabad to be fully functional by June 2024: NA told

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar, informed the National Assembly that a Protectorate of Emigrants Office in District Abbottabad would be fully functional by June 2024.

In response to a resolution put moved by MNA Shahzada Muhammad Gushtasap Khan, urging the government to take immediate action to establish a Protectorate of Emigrants Office in District Mansehra, the minister that the necessary funds had already been released for the establishment of the office.