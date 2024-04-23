Open Menu

Protectorate Of Emigrants Office In Abbottabad To Be Fully Functional By June 2024: NA Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Protectorate of Emigrants Office in Abbottabad to be fully functional by June 2024: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar, informed the National Assembly that a Protectorate of Emigrants Office in District Abbottabad would be fully functional by June 2024.

In response to a resolution put moved by MNA Shahzada Muhammad Gushtasap Khan, urging the government to take immediate action to establish a Protectorate of Emigrants Office in District Mansehra, the minister that the necessary funds had already been released for the establishment of the office.

Related Topics

Resolution National Assembly Abbottabad Mansehra June Government

Recent Stories

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-sti ..

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs  

1 hour ago
 Iranian president arrives in Karachi

Iranian president arrives in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address i ..

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons

3 hours ago
 Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

5 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in Chin ..

Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China

6 hours ago
 FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

7 hours ago
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

7 hours ago
 Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleu ..

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

8 hours ago
 Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

12 hours ago
 Islam enlightened world with its teachings about k ..

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan