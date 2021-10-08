Protein vital for proper growth of human brain, body: experts

Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) Regional Chairman Dr Abdul Kareem has said that nutritionists recommend children and elders to consume two eggs a day as protein is essential for proper growth of human brain and body

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) Regional Chairman Dr Abdul Kareem has said that nutritionists recommend children and elders to consume two eggs a day as protein is essential for proper growth of human brain and body.

He said this while addressing a press conference, held in connection with the World Egg Day at the Lahore Press Club on Friday.

He said that poultry industry in the country was making all-out efforts to provide inexpensive protein to people.

Abdul Kareem said that according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), an individual should eat almost 300 eggs annually, but unfortunately in Pakistan an individual was consuming hardly 100 eggs on annual basis.

About the benefits of egg consumption, he said, "Eggs are good source of quality protein, fat, mineral, iron, amino acid and antioxidants.

" The PPA regional chairman said that currently 44 per cent children, who were in growing age, were facing food shortage, which was not good at all. He said that with the support of the government, the food prepared with chicken meat and eggs could be provided to children in public schools.

About current situation of poultry, he said that duty and taxes on raw material were proving counterproductive. He said, "Poultry is an agricultural activity; therefore, power tariff for poultry should be similar to that of agriculture power tariff instead of industrial tariff."To a question about prices, he said that let the market forces to operate independently. He urged the government to reduce input cost of raising chicken.