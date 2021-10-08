UrduPoint.com

Protein Vital For Proper Growth Of Human Brain, Body: Experts

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 07:38 PM

Protein vital for proper growth of human brain, body: experts

Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) Regional Chairman Dr Abdul Kareem has said that nutritionists recommend children and elders to consume two eggs a day as protein is essential for proper growth of human brain and body

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) Regional Chairman Dr Abdul Kareem has said that nutritionists recommend children and elders to consume two eggs a day as protein is essential for proper growth of human brain and body.

He said this while addressing a press conference, held in connection with the World Egg Day at the Lahore Press Club on Friday.

He said that poultry industry in the country was making all-out efforts to provide inexpensive protein to people.

Abdul Kareem said that according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), an individual should eat almost 300 eggs annually, but unfortunately in Pakistan an individual was consuming hardly 100 eggs on annual basis.

About the benefits of egg consumption, he said, "Eggs are good source of quality protein, fat, mineral, iron, amino acid and antioxidants.

" The PPA regional chairman said that currently 44 per cent children, who were in growing age, were facing food shortage, which was not good at all. He said that with the support of the government, the food prepared with chicken meat and eggs could be provided to children in public schools.

About current situation of poultry, he said that duty and taxes on raw material were proving counterproductive. He said, "Poultry is an agricultural activity; therefore, power tariff for poultry should be similar to that of agriculture power tariff instead of industrial tariff."To a question about prices, he said that let the market forces to operate independently. He urged the government to reduce input cost of raising chicken.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Shortage World Agriculture Market All Government Industry Fat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Young Emirati engineer wins seat in IEC Young Prof ..

Young Emirati engineer wins seat in IEC Young Professionals Programme

10 minutes ago
 Missionary schools playing role in progress, prosp ..

Missionary schools playing role in progress, prosperity of country: BZU VC

2 minutes ago
 Thailand's consumer confidence improves for 1st ti ..

Thailand's consumer confidence improves for 1st time in 7 months

2 minutes ago
 Advisor directs PHA to enhance beauty of Raja Baza ..

Advisor directs PHA to enhance beauty of Raja Bazar, install dancing foundations ..

2 minutes ago
 UN Chief Congratulates Russian, Filipino Journalis ..

UN Chief Congratulates Russian, Filipino Journalists on Receiving Nobel Peace Pr ..

2 minutes ago
 Turkey community in Kosovo to be represented in b ..

Turkey community in Kosovo to be represented in best way possible

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.