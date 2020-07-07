UrduPoint.com
Protest After Suspension Of Channel-24 Unfortunate: Shibli

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

Protest after suspension of Channel-24 unfortunate: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday said the protest following suspension of Channel-24 licence was very unfortunate as respecting law was the duty of all Pakistanis.

Tagging the notification of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, the minister, in a tweet, said disregard of all notices had resulted in suspension of the licence of Channel 24.\932

