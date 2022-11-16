UrduPoint.com

Protest Against 1,200 Days Of Lockdown In IIOJK Held.

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2022 | 05:40 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :An anti-India protest was staged in front of Central Press Club here on Wednesday under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat, a Kashmir Refugee Organization, on the completion of 1,200 days of the forced partition and Indian military siege in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) since August 5, 2019.

Protesters shouted slogans against the Indian military occupation, "Go back, Go back, India, Go back, we will take freedom from India, freedom is our right".

Speakers on the occasion said that on August 5, 2019, the Indian government forcefully divided Jammu and Kashmir against the UN resolutions.

They maintained that the state of Jammu and Kashmir was an internationally recognized disputed territory between India and Pakistan and India cannot unilaterally change its status by constitutional amendments.

"The world has witnessed that despite the longest military siege of 1200 days, India has completely failed to crush the resistance movement," they recalled.

They said that people across the state from Jammu to Ladakh and Kashmir Valley were rejecting the Indian colonial occupation.

Speakers said that Indian military aggression in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was an open state terrorism where armed forces martyred young people in fake encounters, burnt houses, and settlements to ashes, and imprisoned thousands of innocent people "Indian armed forces cruelty and torture are such heinous actions that are condemned at every level internationally", they added.

People in the protest demanded United Nations Security Council and international human rights organizations take immediate notice of Indian military siege in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, Vice Chairman International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Usman Ali Hashim, Shaukat Javed Mir, Bilal Ahmed Farooqui, Javed Ahmed Mughal, Firdous Ahmed Jamali, Muhammad Aslam Inqalabi, Tanveer Ahmed Durrani and others addressed the protesters.

