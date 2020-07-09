Protest against anti-people policies in IOK

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) held a protest demonstration in Samba area of Jammu region against the anti-people policies of the Indian authorities.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the JKNPP activists led by its Chairman, Harsh Dev Singh, and General Secretary, Yash Paul Kundal, raised slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in India and administration of the occupied territory.

They sought immediate restoration of 4g mobile services besides rollback of increased taxes and cases on petrol and diesel.

Speaking on the occasion, Harsh Dev Singh lambasted the authorities for dishonoring the aspirations of various segments of society seeking restoration of 4G connectivity.

He said that with around one year of communication blockade in the form of 4G denial to the common masses, the authorities' ill-conceived move had sparked massive outrage amongst the people.

He said the continued suspension of 4G internets had gone against the interests of students, youth, traders, professionals, media men and the common people and caused irreparable losses to varied sections of society.