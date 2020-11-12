UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protest Against Blasphemous Caricatures

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Protest against blasphemous caricatures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :A protest demonstration was held against publication of blasphemous caricatures under the World Passban Khatam-e-Nabuwat .

A large numbers I of ulema and lawyers participated in the protest, which was led by World Passban leader Allama Muhammad Mumtaz Awan.

The protestors were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans against the blasphemous caricatures.

Addressing the participants, Allama Muhammad Mumtaz Awan, Mian Ashraf Advocate, Maulana Abdul Naeem, Pir SA Jafari and Shan Ali Qadri strongly condemned publication pf blasphemous caricatures. They called it a conspiracy of anti-Muslim against Mulim Ummah. They demanded all Muslim countries to boycott diplomatic relations with France.

Related Topics

Protest World Lawyers France Muslim All

Recent Stories

Match officials for HBL PSL 2020 playoffs announce ..

14 minutes ago

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

43 minutes ago

Speakers of Egyptian House of Representatives, Sen ..

46 minutes ago

PTCL, Medialogic sign for enriching TV Audience Me ..

47 minutes ago

Moscow Gov't Asks All Shops, Food Courts to Join Q ..

17 minutes ago

Eight killed, 20 injured in accident

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.