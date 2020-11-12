Protest against blasphemous caricatures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :A protest demonstration was held against publication of blasphemous caricatures under the World Passban Khatam-e-Nabuwat .

A large numbers I of ulema and lawyers participated in the protest, which was led by World Passban leader Allama Muhammad Mumtaz Awan.

The protestors were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans against the blasphemous caricatures.

Addressing the participants, Allama Muhammad Mumtaz Awan, Mian Ashraf Advocate, Maulana Abdul Naeem, Pir SA Jafari and Shan Ali Qadri strongly condemned publication pf blasphemous caricatures. They called it a conspiracy of anti-Muslim against Mulim Ummah. They demanded all Muslim countries to boycott diplomatic relations with France.