UrduPoint.com

Protest Against Brutal Murder Of A Chitrali Woman In Lower Dir

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Protest against brutal murder of a Chitrali woman in Lower Dir

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) ::A protest meeting was held in Chitral under the auspices of Tehreek Tahafuz Chitrali in connection with the brutal murder of a Chitrali woman in lower Dir in Police Station Rabat jurisdiction.

The meeting was presided over by Alhaj Eidul Hussain. Addressing the meeting, the speakers said that Yasmin Bibi, a daughter from Chitral, who was married to Shah Zareen in Lower Dir, an Afghan Refugee Khan Bahadur, son of Nawab Khan, living at Rabat. The protesters took the body of the woman, placed it on the road, recorded their protest and raised their voice against this cruelty. They said that the Rabat Police Station filed a report under section 324 against the accused Khan Bahadur.

The injured Yasmeen died on the way to hospital, they said. According to reports, the Rabat Police have arrested the accused Khan Bahadur.

The former President of the Trade Union, Shabir Ahmed, Sharif Hussain, Naeem Anjum, President of Tehreek Tahafuz Chitral, Al Haj Eidul Hussain, President of Awami National Party Chitral, Sifat Zareen, leader of Muslim League-N, Maulana Israruddin Al Hilal, Noor Ahmad, members of civil society also expressed their views.

They appreciated Rabat Police for arresting the accused and appealed the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court to ensure severe punishment for this brutal murderer so as to serve as an example to others.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Chief Justice Afghanistan Protest Peshawar High Court Police Awami National Party Police Station Civil Society Married Road Died Rabat Chitral Dir Women Muslim From Refugee

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th January 2023

2 hours ago
 Barça strengthen LaLiga lead with 1-0 victory ove ..

Barça strengthen LaLiga lead with 1-0 victory over Girona

12 hours ago
 Police starts crackdown against illegal use of pol ..

Police starts crackdown against illegal use of police lights, sirens

12 hours ago
 Bland shares Dubai lead as McIlroy heads for drivi ..

Bland shares Dubai lead as McIlroy heads for driving range

12 hours ago
 Sajal Aly to play role in upcoming ‘Umrao Jaan A ..

Sajal Aly to play role in upcoming ‘Umrao Jaan Ada’ for web series

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.