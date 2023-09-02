Open Menu

Protest Against Current Inflation, Leveling Of Huge Taxes In Electricity Bills

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Protest against current inflation, leveling of huge taxes in electricity bills

DIR LOWER, Sept. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) ::A protest demonstration against current inflation, exorbitant increase in electricity bills and taxes organized by Anjuman Tajran Bazar in Chakdara Tehsil with hundreds and thousands of marchers chanting slogans and carrying banners.

President Anjuman-e-Tajran Bazar Chakdara, Khawaja Faizul Ghafoor led the protest with other local leaders in Tehsil Chowk Chakdara against the current inflation in the country, the brutal increase in electricity bills, taxes and the exorbitant increase in the prices of petroleum products in which hundreds of protesters participated.

Among the protestors were Bahadur Zeb, leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Shirani Group, Ali Bacha, Vice President of Bazar Chakdara, Akbar Khan, General Secretary of Bazar Chakdara, Aman Khan, leader of PPP, Waqar Mulk, leader of Tajik PTI, Imtiaz Khan, leader of PTI, etc.

The formal start of the protest started with the recitation of the Holy Quran and the senior leaders gave speeches one after the other saying that the rulers should come to their senses and have brought Pakistan to the brink of economic ruin with their extravagance and looting.

They said that along with the daily increase in the prices of petroleum products and the huge increase in food items, the implementation of new taxis is now beyond the reach of the people. Now the government needs to give regular relief to the people, they added.

They said that instead of pulling out the skin of the people to accept the conditions and demands of the IMF, there is a need to stop the bureaucratic and political looting. They said that the electricity additional taxes should be withdrawn from the bills.

They said that they should sit down and negotiate with us, we cannot bear this inflation anymore, adding, "Only shutter-down strike and protest demonstrations were held today, if the situation and circumstances do not improve, they will go out again and sit on the roads and hold a complete wheel jam strike. They strongly demanded the ruler to have mercy on the poor people. Poor people are forced to commit suicide, they added.

They kept chanting slogans like "increase in the prices of petroleum products is not acceptable either the taxes imposed on the poor people in electricity bills.

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Electricity Poor Suicide Anjuman From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2023: Pak vs India match restarts after b ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pak vs India match restarts after brief disruption due to rain

1 hour ago
 Al Maleh and Fishing Festival continues to dive in ..

Al Maleh and Fishing Festival continues to dive into traditional maritime practi ..

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2023: India opt to bat first against Paki ..

Asia Cup 2023: India opt to bat first against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Masood Khan emphasizes boosting Pak US ties in div ..

Masood Khan emphasizes boosting Pak US ties in diverse areas

2 hours ago
 PM Kakar cancels Kenya visit, focuses UNGA address

PM Kakar cancels Kenya visit, focuses UNGA address

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 03 Pakistan Vs. India, Live Sc ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 03 Pakistan Vs. India, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

3 hours ago
PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to further st ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen ties with Iran

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, India to horns today

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, India to horns today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2023

7 hours ago
 MEPCO to extend relief for masses after govt decis ..

MEPCO to extend relief for masses after govt decision

16 hours ago
 Soupe snatches Vuelta stage seven win, Martinez st ..

Soupe snatches Vuelta stage seven win, Martinez still leads

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan