Protest against current inflation, leveling of huge taxes in electricity bills

DIR LOWER, Sept. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) ::A protest demonstration against current inflation, exorbitant increase in electricity bills and taxes organized by Anjuman Tajran Bazar in Chakdara Tehsil with hundreds and thousands of marchers chanting slogans and carrying banners.

President Anjuman-e-Tajran Bazar Chakdara, Khawaja Faizul Ghafoor led the protest with other local leaders in Tehsil Chowk Chakdara against the current inflation in the country, the brutal increase in electricity bills, taxes and the exorbitant increase in the prices of petroleum products in which hundreds of protesters participated.

Among the protestors were Bahadur Zeb, leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Shirani Group, Ali Bacha, Vice President of Bazar Chakdara, Akbar Khan, General Secretary of Bazar Chakdara, Aman Khan, leader of PPP, Waqar Mulk, leader of Tajik PTI, Imtiaz Khan, leader of PTI, etc.

The formal start of the protest started with the recitation of the Holy Quran and the senior leaders gave speeches one after the other saying that the rulers should come to their senses and have brought Pakistan to the brink of economic ruin with their extravagance and looting.

They said that along with the daily increase in the prices of petroleum products and the huge increase in food items, the implementation of new taxis is now beyond the reach of the people. Now the government needs to give regular relief to the people, they added.

They said that instead of pulling out the skin of the people to accept the conditions and demands of the IMF, there is a need to stop the bureaucratic and political looting. They said that the electricity additional taxes should be withdrawn from the bills.

They said that they should sit down and negotiate with us, we cannot bear this inflation anymore, adding, "Only shutter-down strike and protest demonstrations were held today, if the situation and circumstances do not improve, they will go out again and sit on the roads and hold a complete wheel jam strike. They strongly demanded the ruler to have mercy on the poor people. Poor people are forced to commit suicide, they added.

They kept chanting slogans like "increase in the prices of petroleum products is not acceptable either the taxes imposed on the poor people in electricity bills.