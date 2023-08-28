Open Menu

Protest Against Encroachment

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2023 | 08:01 PM

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Shopkeepers of a business center Mirpurkhas protested on Monday against encroachment.

According to the reports, the shopkeepers said that even after selling all the shops of the shopping center, the builder constructed more shops after illegal encroachment.

Illegal shops were built in the place of washrooms and stairs which reduced the area of eight feet street to four feet across the shops. Written applications were also sent to the concerned departments including the Sindh Building Control Authority and Deputy Commissioner Office, they said.

They alleged the Sindh Building Control Authority allegedly has illegally revised the map by taking a huge bribe, against which the shopkeepers also met the DG of the Sindh Building Control Authority and gave a written application to suspend the culprits involved in illegal map revision.

The shopkeepers demanded from the Deputy Commissioner to remove encroachment from the center's eight-foot street ladder and washroom space.

SHR

