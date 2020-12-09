Protest against human rights violation in IIOJK to be held on Dec 10

In commemoration of International Human Rights Day, Kashmir Committee Hyderabad will organize a protest demonstration against human rights violation in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on December 10

The members of different human rights organizations and Kashmir Committee will participate in a protest demonstration to condemn the gross human rights abuses against innocent people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by occupation forces.

The protest demonstration will be held at about 1 pm on Thursday in front of Hyderabad Press club.

International Human Rights Day is being observed every year on December 10 in commemoration of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948.