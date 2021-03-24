Protest against illegal occupation of land

Muhammad Chutal Chandio, resident of Mehar taluka of Dadu district held a protest here on Wednesday in front of Hyderabad Press club against forcibly occupation of his agriculture land

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Muhammad Chutal Chandio, resident of Mehar taluka of Dadu district held a protest here on Wednesday in front of Hyderabad Press club against forcibly occupation of his agriculture land.

According to details, the affected person said that he had about 70 acres of land in village Tharri Muhabat of Mehar taluka but two influential persons Ramzan Chandio and Nazeer Chandio illegally occupied his land and forcibly ousted him.

He further said that despite lodging complaints to Police no action has been taken for retrieving land. He demanded authorities concerned to take notice into the matter and help him to retrieve land and provide justice and safety.