Protest against Indian siege in Held Kashmir

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau organized a protest rally in collaboration with Young Pakistanis Organization (YPO) to condemn on-year prolonged military siege in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir here Wednesday.

President YPO Naeem Iqbal Naeem, principal Government Special education Center Mian Muhammad Majid, Imran Azmi, Child Protection Officer Ejaz Shah, Rao Naveed, Seerat Rajput, Khalid Khan and Rizwan Iqbal among large number of children with adults belonging to every fields of life held play cards and banners inscribing slogans against illegal occupation of Kashmir.

They demanded of extricating Indian troops from the Held Kashmir.At the end,a special prayer was offered for liberation of Kashmir. Protestants appealed world powers to intervene in Kashmir issue and save its inhabitants from decades-old persecution being committed by Indian forces.