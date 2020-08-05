UrduPoint.com
Protest Against Indian Siege In Held Kashmir

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau organized a protest rally in collaboration with Young Pakistanis Organization (YPO) to condemn on-year prolonged military siege in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir here Wednesday.

