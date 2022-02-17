Protest against Kachi killing continues on National Highway

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Protestors continued their protest on Thursday at Bolan warehouse area of Kachi district against the killing of peasants causing huge traffic jam at the National highway connecting Balochistan with Sindh province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Protestors continued their protest on Thursday at Bolan warehouse area of Kachi district against the killing of peasants causing huge traffic jam at the National highway connecting Balochistan with Sindh province.

At least five peasants were killed by the unknown armed men in Awan Goth of Kachi district of Balochistan in November last.

A large number of people on Wednesday started their protest at the National Highway keeping barricades and other obstacles to discontinue road traffic on the national highway.

The protest caused huge traffic jam on the national highway that connects Balochistan with other parts of the country. A large queue of the public and private transport was seen at the site. Local administration held several rounds of negotiation with the protesting people; however negotiation turned out to be inconclusive.

"National highway would remain blocked till the arrest of the perpetrator of Kachi killing," the protestors emphasized.