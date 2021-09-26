UrduPoint.com

Protest Against Modi's Visit; A Stark Reminder Over Growing Fascism In India

Muhammad Irfan 12 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :A large number of protesting Indian Americans had gathered at Lafayette Square park, in front of the White House, last Friday to remind the world about the growing specter of fascism by Narendra Modi's led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in India.

The protestors strongly berated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi by denouncing his government's gross human rights violations, persecution of the Muslims and other minorities and the continuing crackdown on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Holding placards, the protestors chanted slogans 'Save India from fascism'.

The gathering also castigated Modi's government for its poor record of human rights in India.

After coming into power Indian prime minister had been whipping up an unprecedented religious bigotry in India with several controversial laws targeting the minority groups, mainly 200 million Indian Muslims. Draconian, illegal and unilateral laws had been imposed over IIOJK in blatant violation of the UNSC resolutions.

A number of people from the Sikh community also staged a demonstration demanding freedom of the Indian Punjab and creation of Khalistan.

