(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Parents of a newborn boy staged a protest as their infant had gone missing from Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital nursery ward four days ago.

According to details, Riaz-ul-Hassan, a resident of Chak No 30-SB brought the infant to the District Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Following a check-up,the medics tagged the kid and moved him to nursery ward.

The father said that when he asked about his baby boy at the hospital, he was informed that the infant had disappeared. Father of the abducted child said a case had been registered with the Factory Area police station.

Meanwhile, parents and relatives protested in front of the hospital and blocked Khushab Road. They demanded the police immediately recover the kidnapped child and arrest the kidnapper.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital Dr. Younis Siddiqui said that a special committee had been formed. If the hospital staff were found involved, strict action would be taken against them, he added.

He said that CCTV footage of the ward had been obtained and handed over to the police team for investigation.

The Factory Area police team were investigating the matter.