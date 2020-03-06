Protest against prolonged power crises in Gilgit

The residents of Gilgit city staged protest on Friday against hours-long electricity loadshedding, a large number of residents of Kashrot, the native town of GB Chief Minister Hafeezur, blocked the airport road by burning tyres against the power outage

Khalid Hussain, a social activist, said people of Gilgit city were facing more than twenty hours power crises which had caused severe water shortage and disturbed other daily routine of life.

The protesters chanted slogans against the government and power department officials. They said the government had failed to resolve continued electricity shortage, and warned that if the situation continued they would start a mass protest movement.

The protesters said billions of rupees were invested in power projects but power generation was next to nil.

They said Chief Minister Hafeezur Rehman had promised to end power loadshedding in GB after coming into power, but electricity shortage persisted.

They lamented that the power crisis had affected all sectors, including the hotel industry, tourism and traders.

They demanded of the Federal government to take notice of the prevailing situation. They also demanded of NAB to investigate corruption in power projects.

Officials added that the issue would be resolved in the end of March soon after melting of glaciers in the regionacute.