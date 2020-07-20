UrduPoint.com
Protest, Agitation Cannot Stop PTDC Restructuring, Bukhari Tells Expelled Workers

Muhammad Irfan 38 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 09:13 PM

Protest, agitation cannot stop PTDC restructuring, Bukhari tells expelled workers

National Tourism Coordination Board (NTCB) Chairman Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Monday said the government was determined to transform the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) into a profitable entity with its ongoing restructuring on modern lines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :National Tourism Coordination board (NTCB) Chairman Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Monday said the government was determined to transform the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) into a profitable entity with its ongoing restructuring on modern lines.

He urged the expelled workers for accepting the handsome golden handshake, offered by the present management of the corporation. 'Agitation and protest cannot hamper the ongoing restructuring process in PTDC." Zulfikar Bukhari, who also holds a portfolio of the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, made these remarks in a meet-up with local journalists here, said a news release.

He said the government was likely to amend the law for giving right-to-vote to the overseas Pakistanis. The new legislation was expected by the next week, the SAPM added.

He urged the Pakistani expatriates to refrain from investing in illegal housing schemes. The government would not take responsibility of any such investment.

Responding to the malicious propaganda launched against him on social media, the SAPM said despite the fact, he had not been involved in any illegal activity his name was being used with malafide intention which had not legal justification.

He passionately called for introducing legislation against such illegal act.

Zulfikar Bukhari said the past statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding dual nationality was being taken out of the context. "Three Special Assistants of the Prime Minister such as Moeed Yusuf, Nadeem Afzal Chan and Shahbaz Gill do not hold any foreign passport."He said the prime minister had prerogative to invite anybody in the Federal Cabinet proceeding.

