Protest Ahead Of SCO Summit Harms National Image: Abdullah Gul

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2024 | 08:01 PM

Protest ahead of SCO summit harms national image: Abdullah Gul

Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanaan Pakistan (TJP) Mohammad Abdullah Gul on Saturday said the political party's protest ahead of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit was damaging the national prestige

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanaan Pakistan (TJP) Mohammad Abdullah Gul on Saturday said the political party's protest ahead of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit was damaging the national prestige.

The TJP chairman expressed these views in his statement on the protest call of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on SCO conference.

Gul said that whenever a delegation of foreign delegates or a conference was held in Islamabad, protests and demonstrations start in the country.

He said that about three years ago when OIC conference was held in the federal capital, then the opposition parties staged protest and sit in the federal capital.

"With this, Pakistan’s prestige was greatly damaged due to protests, but now that the SCO summit is very close to be held in Islamabad, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has staged a protest in D-Chowk, due to which it damaged the image of the country," Abdullah Gul said.

He said that protest was the right of every citizen and political party to struggle for their rights, but such activities should be avoided on the eve of arrivals of international delegations and meetings to save our humiliation.

