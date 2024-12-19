Open Menu

Protest Announced In Alpuri Against Attack On Police Post

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Protest announced in Alpuri against attack on police post

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Shangla Action Committee has announced a protest demonstration on Friday, December 20, in Alpuri to condemn the recent terrorist attack on the Gananagar police post.

The attack resulted in the martyrdom of police personnel and injuries to others.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Shangla Bar Association President and Action Committee Chairman, Waqif Shah Advocate. Participants expressed grief over the loss of lives and prayed for the recovery of the injured.

The protest invites participation from all political parties, student organizations, elected representatives, assembly members, social activists, media personnel, trade unions, and transport unions.

Related Topics

Assembly Injured Attack Terrorist Protest Police Student Shangla Alpuri December Post Media All From

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi, Trip.com Group partner to support t ..

DCT Abu Dhabi, Trip.com Group partner to support tourism

6 minutes ago
 Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI ..

Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI Connect event

21 minutes ago
 SEHA’s Tawam Hospital receives NIHS accreditatio ..

SEHA’s Tawam Hospital receives NIHS accreditation to teach general surgery

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to lock horns in second ODI ..

Pakistan, South Africa to lock horns in second ODI today

36 minutes ago
 Keshav Maharaj ruled out of ODI series against Pak ..

Keshav Maharaj ruled out of ODI series against Pakistan

50 minutes ago
 ADQ, Korea's Aqua Development to launch pilot shri ..

ADQ, Korea's Aqua Development to launch pilot shrimp farming facility in KEZAD

51 minutes ago
Abu Dhabi's Department of Health expands 'Sanadkom ..

Abu Dhabi's Department of Health expands 'Sanadkom' initiative to all residents ..

51 minutes ago
 Sindh govt announces public holiday on Dec 27

Sindh govt announces public holiday on Dec 27

1 hour ago
 Etihad Airways named 'Official Airline' partner of ..

Etihad Airways named 'Official Airline' partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit

1 hour ago
 Liwa Drift Race kicks off Friday at Liwa Internati ..

Liwa Drift Race kicks off Friday at Liwa International Festival 2025

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Literature ..

2 hours ago
 Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International H ..

Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Human Solidarity Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan