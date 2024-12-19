Protest Announced In Alpuri Against Attack On Police Post
Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Shangla Action Committee has announced a protest demonstration on Friday, December 20, in Alpuri to condemn the recent terrorist attack on the Gananagar police post.
The attack resulted in the martyrdom of police personnel and injuries to others.
The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Shangla Bar Association President and Action Committee Chairman, Waqif Shah Advocate. Participants expressed grief over the loss of lives and prayed for the recovery of the injured.
The protest invites participation from all political parties, student organizations, elected representatives, assembly members, social activists, media personnel, trade unions, and transport unions.
