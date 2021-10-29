UrduPoint.com

Protest At UET Against Indian Atrocities In Occupied Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 08:09 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) commemorated Kashmir Black Day to highlight the sufferings of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

According to a spokesperson on Friday, the faculty, staff and students staged a walk starting from Chemical Seminar Hall to Main library roundabout by wearing black armbands. The Kashmiri students chanted slogans against atrocities of then Maharajah regime and current Indian forces.

Later, Vice Chancellor Prof Syed Mansoor Sarwar and Director Student Affairs Prof. Dr. Asif Ali Qaiser inaugurated a photo-exhibition in Jurry Hall of Architecture Department, depicting the resolve and sacrifices of Kashmiris for their freedom.

The VC applauded the emotions and efforts of the students to show solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters. He showed his strong belief in winning the right to self-determination of Kashmiri people in near future.

